Julia Arango, 66, of Clovis, NM passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, with Pastor Alan Urioste officiating.
Julia was born April 8, 1953 in Durango, Mexico. She moved to Clovis, NM 25 years ago. Julia lived with her daughter Mireya Salinas Concha Arango. She loved to be with family and friends. She loved to cook and listening to music. She was a hard working woman.
Survivors include: eight children; Humberto Concha, Mireya Salinas, Benito Concha, Marissa Salinas, Maribel Arango, Flora Sanchez Arango, Mario Arango Sanchez, and Maria Elena Sanchez, 39 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
