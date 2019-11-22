Home

Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel
1500 N. Thornton
Julia Arango
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia Arango


1953 - 2019
Julia Arango Obituary

Julia Arango, 66, of Clovis, NM passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, with Pastor Alan Urioste officiating.
Julia was born April 8, 1953 in Durango, Mexico. She moved to Clovis, NM 25 years ago. Julia lived with her daughter Mireya Salinas Concha Arango. She loved to be with family and friends. She loved to cook and listening to music. She was a hard working woman.
Survivors include: eight children; Humberto Concha, Mireya Salinas, Benito Concha, Marissa Salinas, Maribel Arango, Flora Sanchez Arango, Mario Arango Sanchez, and Maria Elena Sanchez, 39 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 24, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -