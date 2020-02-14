|
The Rosary for Julian R. Carrasco, 75, of Portales, will be recited at 9:00 AM, Wed., Feb. 19, 2020 at St. Helen Catholic Church. The Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:00 AM by Fr. Sotero Senna. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Steve Carrasco, Johnny Carrasco, Jason Carrasco, Roy Tarango, Ralph Tarango and Rudy Tarango serving as pallbearers. Anselmo Franco and Angel Camache along with all friends and family will be honorary pallbearers.
Julian R. Carrasco was born Jan. 9, 1945, in Pablito, Mexico. At a very early age he was adopted by Maria and Andres Carrasco. He lived in El Vado de Piedra, Mexico until the age of 15 when he came to the U.S. He lived in Lovington and Carlsbad for a number of years. In 1966 in Marfa, TX he was married to Isabel Dominga. They made their home in Lovington until 1976 when they moved to Portales. Mrs. Carraso preceded him in death on Mar. 3, 1989. For the past 20 years he has made his home with his "Sweetie," Anna Tarango.
He managed and directed his own band, Brisa del Norte, for which he was the vocalist. The band had broken up when he retired. For several years he worked for the cities of Lovington and Portales. Julian later worked in the maintenance department at Eastern New Mexico University. He was an avid fan of the Dodgers baseball team. Mr. Carrasco never missed Wheel of Fortune or The Price is Right, even in the hospital in his last illness. He was a very loving and caring man. He never judged anyone, and acted as a mentor to many and never held a grudge.
He is survived by his "Sweetie," Anna Tarango of their home; his sons, Julian Carrasco, Jr. of Odess, TX, Steve Carrasco of Portales, Jason Carrasco of Portales, Johnny Carrasco of Odessa, TX; his step-sons, Roy Tarango of Portales, Arturo Velasquez of Santa Maria, CA, Rudy Tarango of Midland, TX, and Ralph Tarango of Odessa, TX; his daughters, Martina Lopez of Odessa, TX, Delfina Villareal of Greeley, CO, Sandy and Tito Torres of Teague, TX and Christina Carrasco of Odessa, TX; his step-daughter, Ramona and Angel Tarango Camacho of Portales; 56 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Pedro Flores of Sheffield, TX and Jesus Flores of Odessa, TX; and four sisters, Josefina Armendarez of Slaton, TX, Miltilde Blanco of Fort Stockton, TX, Regina Villa of Sheffield, TX and Flor Grabowski of Columbia, TN. Besides his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, and a daughter, Amelia Carrasco, who died Feb. 10, 2015
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 16, 2020