|
|
Julian Rubio Jr., "Pio", 65, of Clovis, NM passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at his home. A visitation will be held at 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton. A rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Friday, September 20, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at The Chapel with Paul Lopez officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Ramsey Marin, Gabriel Lucero, Leroy Marquez, Lacho Gutierrez, Joe Abelar, JJ Lozoya, Adam Garcia, B.J. Casaus, Billy Padilla, and Paul Lopez.
Julian was born May 15, 1954, in San Antonio, TX to Julian R. Sr. and Anita Rubio. In 1973, he married JoAnn Garcia and they were married for 35 years. He retired from the Railroad after 35 years as a Conductor. Julian was the President of UTU Transportation local in Clovis. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, American Legion Post 25 and Post 17, and the Elks Lodge. He served as a president of Western Little League Baseball where his children participated.
Survivors include: JoAnn Rubio, four children; Julian Rubio III and his wife Gina, Mario Rubio and his wife Andrea, Elena Garcia and her husband Adam, and JJ Lozoya and his wife Lupe, three siblings; Julia Tapia, Anna Jaramillo, and Roland Rubio, and nine grandchildren; Tayllor Rubio, Shay Rubio, Tenley Rubio, Alandra Romero, Daimik Garcia, Reese Rubio, Asher Rubio, Mila Garcia, and Kloey Rubio. He was preceded in death by his parents; Julian Sr. and Anita Rubio, and a brother; Alex Rubio.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 18, 2019