Chapel Service for Justin Stephen Edens, age 38, of Sudan, Texas, is scheduled for 10:00 AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Ellis Funeral Home Chapel in Muleshoe with Dr. John Bubbico of Rio Rancho, New Mexico officiating. Justin died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Muleshoe. He was born May 14, 1981 in Clovis, New Mexico to Stephen Ray Edens and Caroline Ann (Rainey) Popescu. He married Tonja Hendricks in Kress, Texas on March 10, 2001.

Justin received his BS in Marketing from Abilene Christian University. He loved his children and family and was involved in all of their activities. He also enjoyed going to church with his family. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Billy J. Cooper.

Justin is survived by his wife, Tonja; his two sons, Adam Edens and Caden Edens of Sudan, Texas; his two daughters, Riley Edens and Journey Edens of Sudan, Texas; his mother and step-father, Caroline and Mike Popescu of Clovis, New Mexico; his grandmother, Dorothy Cooper of Albuquerque; and three brothers, Brandon Rodarte of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Nicholas Popescu of Lubbock, Texas and Christopher Popescu of Lubbock, Texas.

Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 2, 2019