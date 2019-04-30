Justine Marie Blanton, age 27 of Clovis, NM passed away on April 27, 2019 in Lubbock, TX

Memorial services will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel.

Justine was born in Clovis, NM to Matt and Bernice Blanton on July 26, 1991. She went to Flagler Palm Cost, High School in Bunnell, FL.

She had a common law marriage to Terrance Martinez and has two wonderful sons. Justine worked in home health care until diagnosed with lupus. She was involved with the Nutrition Avenue Health Club that helped keep her healthy, in shape and positive about living with lupus.

Justine is survived by her spouse, Terrance Martinez; her two sons, Anthony and Nehemiah of Clovis, NM; brother, Hayden of Clovis; sister, Lisa McGruder (Terrell McGruder) of Hobbs; parents Matt and Bernice Blanton of Clovis; many cousins, aunts and uncles.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 1, 2019