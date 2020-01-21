|
Memorial services for Kaden Moore, 17, of Elida, will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Elida High School Gymnasium.
Kaden Eugene Moore was born June 2, 2002, at Elmendorf AFB, AK to the home of Shawna Michelle (Martinez) and Cortney Eugene Moore and died early on the morning of January 15, 2020.
Kaden moved with his family to Mountain Home, ID in 2007, and then Miami, FL where his father was stationed with the US Air Force. In 2016, the family moved to Elida. Kaden enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to music. His favorite passtime was to go hiking with his dog, Xenu, a Red Healer-Pit Bull mix. He was a Junior at the Elida High School where he had been active on the track team. He was a gifted artist, and could draw virtually anything.
He is survived by his parents, Shawna and Cortney Moore of Elida; two sisters, Adalyn Moore of the home and MaCayla Moore of Clovis; a brother, Anthony Cumberworth of Fairborn, OH; his maternal grandparents, Glendora and Michael Orphey of Albuquerque; his paternal grandparents, Linda Clark of Douglasville GA and Gregory Moore of Farmington, NM; as well as a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 22, 2020