Katie Tubbs, 52, of Clovis, NM passed away Tuesday, February 10, 2020, at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton Street, Clovis, NM. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street, Clovis, with Reverend Delmus Gillis officiating. Burial will follow at Bailey County Cemetery in Muleshoe, TX. Justin Sneed, James Sneed, Corey Gillmore, Jeffery Tubbs, Robert Walley, and Patrick Gillmore will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Katie was born June 14, 1967, in Dimmett, TX to Alvin and Pinkie (Brown) Tubbs. She enjoyed planting flowers, listening to music, and cooking. Katie loved working, taking care of people on homecare and spending time with family and her grandchildren.
Survivors include four sons; James Sneed of Clovis, NM, Justin Sneed and his wife Sara of Clovis, NM, Corey Gillmore Clovis, NM, Patrick Gillmore of Fort Worth, TX, and Zyeisha Tubbs of Clovis, NM, two brothers; Terry Tubbs and his wife Stephine of Lawton, OK, and Joe Jordan of Clovis, NM, and 14 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by his parents; Alvin and Pinkie Tubbs, and two sisters; Glenda Fay and Virgie Duncan.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 16, 2020