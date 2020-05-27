Kelli Rau Willmon
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kelli's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kellie Ray Willmon of Ruidoso NM, passed from this earth on May 15, 2020, in the home of her aunt in Ruidoso Downs. Kellie was surrounded by her family and loved ones after a fierce battle with leukemia. Kellie was born to Donna "Kaye" (Crow) Willmon and the late Bob Willmon in Clovis, NM on December 11, 1960. She graduated from Clovis High School in 1978 and attended ENMU. Kellie worked in Clovis and in in Las Vegas, NV as a real estate saleswoman and was quite successful in that pursuit. She also worked at the Santa Fe Railroad for a short itme until an injury sidelined her. She was a real animal lover, especially dogs and had to pet each and every one she would see! Her favorite Pug, Wisper, and her Cane Corso, Mezza Notte, died shortly before she did. Kellie loved organic gardening and had a garden between Tularosa and Alamogordo. She was always happy to work the garden and share the bounty.
Kellie is survived by her long time partner (and care giver for the past 6 months) Ruben Reyes, mother, Kaye Willmon of Tularosa, NM, one brother, Scott (Jessica) of Tularosa, an uncle, Jack Crow and an aunt, Bobbie Johnson both of Ruidoso, and a best friend for 37 years, who worked tirelessly trying to help her survive the cancer, Tamara Stinson of Lubbock, Tx. and many other close friends that were always there for her as she was for them. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Willmon, maternal grandparents Lewis and Sue Crow of Clovis, and paternal grandparents Ethel and J.D. Willmon of Chattanooga, TN.,a special cousin, Kara Pearson and numerous paternal uncles and aunts.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time due to Covid-19.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 27 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved