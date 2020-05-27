Kellie Ray Willmon of Ruidoso NM, passed from this earth on May 15, 2020, in the home of her aunt in Ruidoso Downs. Kellie was surrounded by her family and loved ones after a fierce battle with leukemia. Kellie was born to Donna "Kaye" (Crow) Willmon and the late Bob Willmon in Clovis, NM on December 11, 1960. She graduated from Clovis High School in 1978 and attended ENMU. Kellie worked in Clovis and in in Las Vegas, NV as a real estate saleswoman and was quite successful in that pursuit. She also worked at the Santa Fe Railroad for a short itme until an injury sidelined her. She was a real animal lover, especially dogs and had to pet each and every one she would see! Her favorite Pug, Wisper, and her Cane Corso, Mezza Notte, died shortly before she did. Kellie loved organic gardening and had a garden between Tularosa and Alamogordo. She was always happy to work the garden and share the bounty.

Kellie is survived by her long time partner (and care giver for the past 6 months) Ruben Reyes, mother, Kaye Willmon of Tularosa, NM, one brother, Scott (Jessica) of Tularosa, an uncle, Jack Crow and an aunt, Bobbie Johnson both of Ruidoso, and a best friend for 37 years, who worked tirelessly trying to help her survive the cancer, Tamara Stinson of Lubbock, Tx. and many other close friends that were always there for her as she was for them. She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Willmon, maternal grandparents Lewis and Sue Crow of Clovis, and paternal grandparents Ethel and J.D. Willmon of Chattanooga, TN.,a special cousin, Kara Pearson and numerous paternal uncles and aunts.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time due to Covid-19.





