Kelly Jean (Holmes) Nix
1964 - 2020
Kelly Jean Holmes Nix was born on November 7,1964, and left this world peacefully surrounded by her family on July 6, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday morning July 11, 2020, at 10 AM at the Portales Cemetery, with Zackery Green, Jody Nix, Jared Shearer, Blake Martin, Billy Holmes, Randy Bethune and Josh Kent serving as pallbearers.
Kelly had a Contagious smile that would light up the room and she was her kids and grandkids biggest fan.  Kelly was born In Portales to the home of Scotty Edwin Holmes and Darla Jean Felber. Kelly obtained her GED and attended ENMU here in Portales. Kelly completed the commercial driver's course and was employed in a variety of occupations. Kelly was always excited to go to work and always made her coworkers smile. She was devoted to her family and enjoyed being with her friends. Kelly loved watching her kids and all of her grandkids playing in the yard and sports activities. She loved animals and adopted many strays.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry J. Nix; her mother Darla J. Miller, her son Zackery D. Green, daughter, Natasha J. Shearer and husband Jared Shearer; son, Jody J. Nix and wife Stefanie Nix; sister, Kara J. Yarabrough; and the rest of her loving family, her grandchildren Makenna, Mekinzie, Jacob, Mckinley, Sophie, Annebell, and Baylor, and Nephew Dakota and  Reyn; niece Erika; her best friend Diona Ward; and many other nieces, nephews and friends; as well as her current dogs Hiro and Phillie.
She is preceded in death by her Father, Scotty E. Holmes and her sister in law, Triva Norman.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Portales Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
