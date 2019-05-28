Funeral services for Kenneth Craig, 88, of Elida, were held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Beth Anthony officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Russell Craig, Ryan Craig, Randal Craig, Nathan Rasco, Terrence Rasco and Zachary Lara serving as pallbearers.

Kenneth Dean Craig was born April 10, 1931, in Floyd, NM to the home of Edda Veta (Upton) and James Dean Craig, and died May 24, 2019, in Clovis, where he had been staying at the Bee Hive Home. Kenneth grew up in the Floyd community. At an early age, he went to work on the Davis Ranch. He entered the US Army during the Korean War, and served in Germany during the occupation. Following his discharge, he returned home and worked for Johnny Russell and later for Wylie Russell.

He was married to Lois Nelwyn Field, better known as "Nell," on January 19, 1957, in Bethel. For several years he worked with his father-in-law, Pete Field. After Mr. Field died, he began farming for himself in the Elida community where he had moved several years before. When his children were in college, Kenneth began driving a car hauling truck to make extra income. He could seemingly build or fix anything. Kenneth was a very determined and hard working man who continued to try to work even after he was no longer physically able.

He and his family enjoyed hunting for arrowheads. When he was not working, he enjoyed playing Solitaire and reading Louis L'Amour novels.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, David and Tawnya Craig of Elida; two daughters, Christy and David Houston of Clovis and Katy and Dale Rasco of Hobbs; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lynn Craig of Hutchinson, KS and Charles Craig of Lubbock, TX; and three sisters, Joyce Ann Cosby, Mozelle Sloan and Linda Craig all of Portales.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, Jimmy, Donald, John and Eddie Craig, two sisters, Nell Clark and Vivian Goree, and by his beloved wife, Nell who died Sept. 24, 2014.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 29, 2019