Kenneth Paul Lacey
1960 - 2020
Born on Mother's day 8 May 1960, in Clovis, New Mexico on Cannon AFB to TSgt Harry (Ed) Lacey and Gertrude (Trudy) Lacey.
Ken was born in Clovis, NM and as a child travelled with his father, who was in the Air Force, was raised in Clovis, NM; Homestead, Fl; Torrejon, Spain; Palmyra, MO; and back to Clovis where he graduated High School in 1978.
After graduation he served in the U.S. Navy from 1978 to 1983 on board the USS Mobile AKA-115 after which he returned to Clovis upon being honorably discharged.
He married Yolanda Atwell in 1986, they had a son Kenneth and daughter Cindy. Living in Clovis and Arkansas he worked as a long haul truck driver and health care worker. He returned to Clovis in 2001 where he worked at the Hospital and at Walmart.
He enjoyed visiting family, short road trips, going to the range and his animals.
Preceded in death by his parents Ed and Trudy and his sister Sue Jan Johnson.
Survived by his children Kenneth Lacey II, Cindy Lacey and his brother Keith Lacey.
Services will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 Thornton St. Clovis, New Mexico. Military honors will be rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Cremation has taken place, private burial at later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Service
02:00 PM
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
