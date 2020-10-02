Kimberly Phillips age 54, of Dallas, TX, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Dallas. Memorial services will be held, Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00AM at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street, with Pastor Tom Monroe officiating.
Kimberly was born, May 26, 1966 to Curtis Mae Sims in Kress, TX. She was a Dallas Cowboy fan, and enjoyed watching football. Kimberly loved to spend time with her family, and shopping.
Survivors include her boyfriend; John Wallace of Dallas, TX, four sons; Travis Phillips and his wife Monica, Marcus Phillips, Tyler Phillips, Tizrick Phillips all of Clovis, one daughter; Tashina Phillips, 22 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her mother; Curtis Mae Sims, grandson; Ian Phillips, and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family.
Arrangements have been entrusted Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
, (575)762-4435