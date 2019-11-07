|
|
Landon Lusk, of Clovis, New Mexico passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Landon was born in Albuquerque, NM and was raised by the grandest of parents, Dan and Jo Lynda Lusk.
Landon spent his youth in Clovis, New Mexico. Landon graduated from Clovis High School in 2010. After high school Landon began farming with the Lusk family business. Landon loved farming. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Shooting guns was his favorite sport if you could consider it a sport. Landon was always taking genuine care of everyone around him. "He would give his last dollar to a homeless person, if it meant helping them." explained his family. Landon would be the first to pull everyone and anyone if they were stuck in mud or snow. One of Landon's best memories was playing with his Nephew Desmond, having Nerf gun wars and throwing him all over the swimming pool all summer. Landon enjoyed all the family trips which always included Justin. Landon was a proud father of his baby girl Ariel, they enjoyed dancing together for hours and hours. He called Ariel boogies because she is always boogying with Landon. Landon's sister would boss him all the time knowing how much it bugged him but he would always do what she asked for no matter what it was. He also loved his grand parents with all heart and they cherished him.
Landon married Shay (Lea) Lusk on November 14, 2015. Landon and Shay enjoyed going to the mountains together. They loved to go shooting, One of Shays best memories with him is when she out shot him and he never let her live it down.
Landon is survived by his wife Shay and his daughter Ariel; his parents, Dan and Jo Lynda, and Dawn; sister, Lauren; brothers;,Chris, Brandon, and Sarrett; Nephew, Desmond; Nieces, Harper and Mason. Landon is also survived by his extended family; Justin, Steven, Adrianna, Jennifer, Aubrey, Ashley, Cambri, April, and Whitney. Landon loved his fur creatures, that survive him as well; 3 dogs Boomer, Brittany, and Dexter and his 2 cats Cali and O'Malley.
The celebration of Landon's life will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at the First United Methodist church in Clovis, New Mexico at 2 pm. Bill Case will be officiating the services. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019, at Steed Todd Funeral home from 2:00pm to 8:00 pm.
Services are in care by Steed Todd Funeral home, flowers and plants can be sent to Steed Todd, at 800 E Manana Blvd. Clovis, New Mexico 88101.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 10, 2019