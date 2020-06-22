Larry Fitzgerald, age 75, of Clovis, NM passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020 at his home in Clovis. A graveside service was held on Monday June 15, 2020, at 2:00PM, at Hollene Cemetery, with Tommy Hohstadt officiating.
Larry was born to W.M. and Ada Rierson Fitzgerald in Clovis, NM. Larry was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include: his son; Keith Fitzgerald and one brother; Howard Fitzgerald. He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com, (575)762-4435.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.