Larry Fitzgerald, age 75, of Clovis, NM passed away Tuesday June 9, 2020 at his home in Clovis. A graveside service was held on Monday June 15, 2020, at 2:00PM, at Hollene Cemetery, with Tommy Hohstadt officiating.Larry was born to W.M. and Ada Rierson Fitzgerald in Clovis, NM. Larry was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed traveling.Survivors include: his son; Keith Fitzgerald and one brother; Howard Fitzgerald. He is preceded in death by his parents and four brothers.Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com , (575)762-4435.