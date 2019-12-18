|
Larry Joseph Bittick, 73, of Portales, NM passed Thursday December 12, 2019 in Crystal City, TX surrounded by family. A Celebration of Life will be held at Thompson Hunting Lodge on December 18, 2019 at 1:00pm. Cremation has taken place and a private burial will occur at a later date.
Larry was born on August 2, 1946 to Herbert and Anna Mae Bittick in Granite City, IL. Larry served in the Army before meeting the love of his life Linda Carmichael Bittick, they were soon married and had 4 wonderful children. They moved to Dora, NM where Larry was a volunteer firefighter and EMT for many years. Later he went to work at Eastern New Mexico University, where he was employed for 21 years before retiring. He was an active member of the community participating in the Portales chapter of the Lions Club. Those that knew him appreciated his quick wit, humor and knew he never met a meal he did not like. He was always happy to chat about guns, cars and work. He was a great man and he will be dearly missed.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Herb and Anna Mae Bittick. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Bittick, his children Mendi Thompson (Harry) of Crystal City, Tx, William Bittick of Portales, NM, Julia Waid (Joseph) of Richmond, TX, Tiffani Bittick (Sarah) of Portales, NM and 6 grandchildren, as well as two sisters in Illinois.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Dec. 18, 2019