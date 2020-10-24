After a brave battle with metastatic breast cancer, Laverne Caldwell Romanik passed away peacefully on Saturday Sept 19, 2020. She was surrounded with the love of her daughters and a granddaughter.
Laverne was born in Vernon, TX on Christmas Eve on the 24th day of December in 1936 to her now deceased parents, Elsie Lasater Caldwell and Frederick Murphy Caldwell.
She is survived by her daughters Susan (Ivan) Samuels, Caren (Egbert) Aardema, Sharon (John) Bonnett; brothers Morris Caldwell, Franklin Caldwell; grandchildren Ephie Aardema, Jack Bonnett, Nicole Bonnett, Harlee Samuels, Roger Samuels; 7 nieces and nephews; and 8 grandnephews and grandnieces.
While she was a very young child the family moved from Texas to Clovis, New Mexico where she spent her formative years through high school. At the age of 18, she married a soldier stationed in Clovis and thereafter moved to New York. As a devoted wife, she converted from her Methodist upbringing to Judaism, while finding a common thread of faith which she described in recently found letters.
In the mid-50s, she moved to Hollywood, Florida, where she undertook and trained for a career as a legal secretary and paralegal. During and throughout her working career, Laverne dutifully and lovingly raised three daughters. During these years, she advocated her belief in open-mindedness, kindness, honesty, and for women to find their inner ability and strength to do whatever they wanted to do in life.
After her early retirement, she remarried, travelled extensively both domestic and internationally and ultimately enrolled in a French language school in Rombouillet, France. Laverne and her husband, Leonard, then divided their time between Northport, Maine and St. George Island, Florida. Laverne fulfilling her passion for prolific reading and art collecting, enrolled in the University of Maine, where she received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a major in Art History.
Laverne didn't stop there. She moved to Palm City, FL became a volunteer at Martin Memorial Hospital, served as a college scholarship chairperson for the Stuart Chapter of American Association of University Women (AAUW), was involved with Sisterhood of Temple Beit HaYam, and belonged to the Brandeis National Committee Treasure Coast Chapter.
Laverne, always held dear her association with her childhood friends in Clovis and considered herself a lifelong Clovis Wildcat, attending every class reunion. She was laid to rest in a family plot at Blanco Cemetery in DeBaco County, NM, next to her parents and grandfather.
She was a beautiful person inside and out, and enjoyed giving and receiving a lifetime of respect and love.
A memorial service at the cemetery is planned for Spring 2021, photos and details will be found in the future at www.meetmeattheprairie.com