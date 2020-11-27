1/1
Laverne (Riley) Thatcher
1940 - 2020
Laverne Thatcher, 79 of Bovina passed away November 24, 2020, in Clovis. Viewing will be from 1:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at HANSARD FAMILY with Celebration of Life Graveside Services scheduled for
2:00 P.M. Monday, November 30, 2020, in the Bovina Cemetery with Rev. Larry Mitchell, officiating. Burial following by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.
Laverne was born December 7, 1940, in Oklahoma City to Earl Bearl and Stella Clema Scot Riley. She later married Eldon Thatcher June 23, 1959, in Farwell. She was a homemaker and former bank teller. She loved music and dancing and won many dancing contests in the years past. She loved dressing up and looking pretty and had a large collection of jewelry and purses.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 2 brothers, R. B. and Larry Riley, 1 sister, Lottie Bandy; and 1 granddaughter, Christy Thatcher.
Those to carry on her legacy include her husband of 61 years, Eldon Thatcher of Bovina; 1 son, Wayne Thatcher of Edgewood, N.M.; 1 brother, Earl Gene Riley also of Edgewood; 1 sister, Linda Riley of Tucumcari; and 1 granddaughter, Jenna Heard of Muleshoe.
You may send condolences to the family and sign the online guest book at www.hansardfamily.com


Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hansard Family Funeral Home - Friona
815 Main St.
Friona, TX 79035
806-247-2729
