Lawrence Leigh Dunn, resident of Portales, NM since 1966, passed away April 30 in Amarillo, Tx at the age of 84. He was born on January 22nd, 1935.

Lawrence, or "Pop" as he was affectionately known by his grandchildren, was a proud man of integrity, character and unwavering devotion to God. He had incredible persistence in life which began at an early age.

As a one year old child, he became the first child in the nation to undergo a tracheotomy and survive using a new procedure. At the time, the doctor informed his family, "You can not afford this procedure, but if it's successful it will make me famous."

As a young adult he enjoyed running. He was aptly nicknamed "Loco" because of his willingness to compete against relay teams as an individual. His love for running was outshined only by his determination.

His determination carried over into his adulthood, with an absolute refusal to smile in pictures or allow others to open the door for him. All in good fun - every refusal was quickly followed by a joyful laugh.

He raised and sold rabbits, worked as a pipe liner for Enron, among other jobs, but his life was not defined by the occupations he held. Lawrence dedicated his life to helping others, serving as a deacon at First Baptist teaching junior high students for close to 50 years.

He was a graduate of Sul Ross State College in Alpine, Tx majoring in Range Animal Husbandry, in addition to participating in graduate courses from Kansas State University.

Lawrence met Faye at Grandview Baptist Church in El Paso where Lawrence's parents attended church and Faye was the Youth Director. Lawrence's mother encouraged him to meet Faye when he was on leave from the army, and they were married on Aug 17, 1961. They celebrated their 57th anniversary last year.

He is survived by his wife, Faye; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Joe Yankovich of Amarillo; his son Trenton Dunn of the San Antonio area; grandson Josh Yankovich and his wife Kourtney, and grandson Jordan Yankovich. He also has a brother in East Texas, retired pastor Earl Dunn.

The service will be held at First Baptist Church in Portales New Mexico on Friday May 10, at 11am. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be made to the Lawrence Dunn memorial fund. Donations can be made to Wells Fargo PO Box 839 Portales, NM 88130.

"One thing have I asked of the LORD, that will I seek after: that I may dwell in the house of the LORD all the days of my life, to gaze upon the beauty of the LORD and to inquire in his temple." Psalm 27:4

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 8, 2019