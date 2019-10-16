|
|
Lea Johanna Essig Fuller, 96, Milton, Florida won her battle over pancreatic cancer Sunday, October 13, 2019, surrounded by family members at her daughter's home in Mississippi. She now rests safely in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
The youngest of four children, Lea was born February 26, 1923, near Lehr, North Dakota to Fred and Rose Essig. She grew up during the Great Depression, spending the summers tending cattle on the prairie with her brother, Henry. She attended country grade school with fourteen neighbor kids who were (according to her) as poor as the Essig family. In April of 1942, Lea's beloved brother was summoned for military service, an event that would change her life forever. Saying goodbye to Henry on the train station platform, Lea was observed by a handsome young man - Francis Fuller - who was already on the troop train. The two became pen pals and fell in love through writing many letters. They eventually met and married July 5, 1943 in Napoleon, North Dakota. Their union lasted nearly 60 years, surviving WWII and many moves from Washington to Minnesota, North Dakota, Idaho, Arizona, Missouri, and later in life to Tucumcari and Portales, New Mexico. Mr. Fuller passed away May 7, 2003 at home in Portales.
Lea was a self-taught artist who enjoyed painting landscapes. She loved board games, cards, shaking dice and especially playing dominoes or bingo with her friends at FUMC in Milton. She was also an avid reader, but seemed happiest working outdoors mowing the grass or planting flowerbeds. After the death of a son in 1976, Lea began volunteering in nursing homes, singing and leading Bible studies for the elderly. Her faithful ministry continued for more than four decades until she herself became too elderly. She also volunteered for many years at the Portales Dream Center before moving to FLorida in 2016 to be near family.
Preceding Lea in death were her beloved husband and parents; her brother; two sisters, Edna Christensen and Cecelia Veit; son, Curtis Fuller; and grandson, Mark Howard Fuller.
She is survived by a son, Howard Fuller (Joan) of Lebanon, MO; daughters, Frances Gunsch (Donald) of Milton, FL and Dorothy Nelson (Wendell) of Ocean Springs, MS; eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and a great-great granddaughter.
A memorial will take place at 3:00 pm Saturday, October 26 at Carter Crossing, 6208 Berryhill Road in Milton. After life care has been entrusted to Marshall Funeral Home in Biloxi, MS.
Contributions in memory of Lea may be made to at:
stjude.org/donate or 1-800-805-5856.
Standing on the Promises
"The time has come for my departure. I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day - and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing." 2 Timothy 4:6-8
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 20, 2019