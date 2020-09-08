1/1
Lee Ann Leslie
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lee Ann Leslie, age 78, passed away August 30th, 2020, at Retirement Ranch in Clovis, New Mexico.
Lee Ann was born in Clovis, NM to loving parents, Clem J. and Ethel Leslie on May 6th, 1943.
Those left to cherish Lee Ann's memory include her brothers, Don and Jack Leslie of Clovis, NM; as well as many dear friends and loved ones.
Burial has already taken place at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Clovis, NM. Lee Ann will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Steed-Todd Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved