Lee Ann Leslie, age 78, passed away August 30th, 2020, at Retirement Ranch in Clovis, New Mexico.

Lee Ann was born in Clovis, NM to loving parents, Clem J. and Ethel Leslie on May 6th, 1943.

Those left to cherish Lee Ann's memory include her brothers, Don and Jack Leslie of Clovis, NM; as well as many dear friends and loved ones.

Burial has already taken place at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Clovis, NM. Lee Ann will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved her.

