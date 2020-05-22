Leeroy Pena
1964 - 2020
Leeroy Pena was born February 10, 1964, in Portales, NM to the home of Faustina (Garduno) and Segundo Pena, and died early on the morning of May 22, 2020, in Portales. No formal services are planned at this time.
Leeroy was a loving and devoted son and brother. He always enjoyed working on cars. For the past several years he had been working on a Chevy Blazer. Leeroy was always taking in stray animals and adopting them as pets.
He is survived by his mother, Faustina Pena of Portales; two daughters and sons-in-law, Felicity and Deigo Ontiveros and Natasha and Francisco Ontiveros both of Rio Rancho, NM; four grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Segundo Pena who died in 2012.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
