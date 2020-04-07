Home

Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leflar Turner


1934 - 2020
Leflar Turner Obituary
Leflar Turner was born October 11, 1934, in Portales, NM, to William O. Turner and Ivy May Leflar Turner and passed away April 2, 2020, in Portales. A private family graveside was held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Portales Cemetery.
Leflar graduated from Portales High School in 1954. He  married Johnnie Mae Newman on February 19, 1955, in Floyd, NM.  He was the Director of Maintenance at the Alamogordo Schools until he retired in 1985.
Mr. Turner is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Johnnie Mae Turner; brother, Don Turner and wife Debbie of Kermit, TX; sisters, Margaret Buerger and husband Jerry of Pearland, TX, Patsy Carman of Hudson, OH, and Judy Terry and husband Charles of Portales, NM; brother-in-law, Verrell Pate of Lubbock, TX; granddaughter, Danielle Epperson, and many nieces and nephews.
Leflar was preceded in death by his son, Kevin Turner, daughter, Karen Turner, his parents, his sister and brother-in-law, Ida May and Tully Ellerd, sister, Marilyn Pate and brothers, W. O. Turner, Jr. and David Turner.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455, wheelermort uary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 8, 2020
