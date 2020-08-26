On April 21, 2020, Lemuel Lewis Green, II, departed his earthly body at the age of 61 in Dallas, Texas. Lemuel was born on September 1, 1958, to Bishop W. C. Green and Evangelist Ange Lou Green of Clovis, New Mexico.

Lemuel excelled in many areas, especially in music. As a toddler, he would sit next to his mother, Ange Green, as she played the piano in church. At the age of 4, Lemuel began to play the piano. Lemuel also played the drums, organ, and the lead guitar. Lemuel started singing with the church male group the Gospelaires when he was 5. While attending college, Lemuel produced and recorded music on a vinyl 45 and album with the family group, The Spiritual Isrealites in the late 70s. Lemuel continued to use his talents and abilities to worship and praise God throughout his lifetime.

Lemuel attended Clovis Public Schools. He was a member of the National Honor Society; Junior Class President, 1974-1975; Senior Class President, 1975-1976; All-State Choir, 3 years; 5 Outstanding Ratings in Solo and Ensemble competition in the New Mexico Music Festival; Senior Commencement Speaker; Key Club; Student Rotarian; Student Council; Faculty's Outstanding Senior Student; Varsity Football; and Varsity Track, He graduated from Clovis High School, May 1976. Lemuel attended New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM where he was awarded a Music Scholarship. While in Las Cruces, he was member of the University Singers and the American Institute of Banking. He obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration, December 1981, with a major in Finance and minor in Accounting.

At an early age, Lem grew to love the Church of God in Christ (COGIC). He was mentored by his father, Bishop W.C. Green, and many others. Lemuel was a member of First COGIC, of Clovis, NM, where his father was the pastor. Lemuel was ordained an Elder, in July 1987. Lemuel was appointed pastor of Edwards Memorial COGIC in Ennis, Texas, April 17, 2008.

Pastor Green retired as Director/Program Administrator, City of Garland, on October 31, 2011. Pastor Green worked during his lifetime for First National Bank of Dona Ana County, NM; Regulatory Analyst, Conoco, Inc, Hobbs; Manager, Student Center, Southern Methodist University, Dallas, TX; Manager, Barclays American, Dallas; Economic Development, Capital Project Specialist, Lubbock; Grants/Contract Compliance Manager, Dallas; and Grant Analyst and Program Manager, Garland, TX.

Lemuel was preceded in death by Bishop W. C. Green and Evangelist Ange Green, parents; and Willie C. Green Jr., brother. Lemuel is survived by his devoted loving wife, Re'Gine; daughter, Jennifer (Maurice) Cummings and son, Charles Neaul Chandler Green; sisters, Katie Parson, Dallas, TX; Beverly (Jacob) Howard, Coppell, TX; Angela (Craig) Clark, Fort Worth, TX; and brother, Wendell (Andrea) Green, Clovis, NM; nieces and nephews, Daneca and Daydrick Norris, Angelle Anderson, Wendell, Ange, DeAngelo, and D'Etta Green, and Caleb Clark; grandchildren; and a host of extended family members.

Cards, letters, and condolences can be sent to Re'Gine Green, 1326 Alaska Ave., Dallas, TX, 75216.



