Lenora Lea "Stoney" (Stonecipher) Mulligan
1954 - 2020
Lenora Lea "Stoney" Mulligan, 65, of Clovis, NM passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date.
Stoney was born September 12, 1954 in Kansas City, KS to Oren L. Stonecipher and Albert M. (Baker) Stonecipher. She married Terry Mulligan July 18, 1987, in Clovis, NM. She served in the US Air Force from 1973 until her retirement in 1993. During her time in the military, she served as Law Enforcement and as Commandant Professional Military at the Education Academy. She was stationed all over the world during her service, such as; Nebraska, Texas, Korea, Colorado, West Germany, New Mexico and England. After her service, she worked as a NM Probation and Parole Officer until her second retirement. She loved her dogs, turtles, and riding her Harley Davidson. Her friends and family will always remember her as outgoing, independent, strong, and that she loved fiercely.
Survivors include: her husband; Terry Mulligan of Clovis, NM, her daughter; Michelle Mulligan (Michael Galang) of San Diego, CA, father; Oren Stonecipher, five sisters; Genia Mitchell of Bethalto, IL, Evelyn Schallenberg of Bethalto, IL, Candy Hall (Wayne) of Godfrey, IL, Sue Stonecipher of Bethalto, IL, and Barb Stonecipher of Bethalto, IL, three brothers; Raymond Stonecipher (Pam) of Longmont, CO, John Stonecipher (Brandy) of Bethalto, IL, and Steve Stonecipher of Bethalto, IL, father-in-law; James E. Mulligan of Jacksonville, AR, five brothers-in-law; Mike Mulligan (Linda) of Hutto, TX, Tim Mulligan (Pam) of Jacksonville, AR, Steve Mulligan (Shari) of Jacksonville, AR, Pat Mulligan (Leta) of Little Rock, AR, and Tony Mulligan of Vilonia, AR, and a sister-in-law; Sandy Mulligan (Michelle Hayes) of Dallas, TX. She was preceded in death by her mother; Alberta Stonecipher, and mother-in-law; Peggy Mulligan.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
