Leo Eugene "Gene" Gibbs


1933 - 2020
Leo Eugene "Gene" Gibbs Obituary
Leo Eugene "Gene" Gibbs, age 86, of Clovis, NM passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, following an illness.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at 11AM at Steed-Todd Funeral Home with Wayne Boydstun officiating, Pastor of Parkland Baptist Church.
Gene was born in Paducah, TX to Robert and Ruth Gibbs on September 19, 1933. Gene married Sue Scott, his high school sweetheart, on September 18, 1949.
Gene served in the U.S. Army, where he was a Drill Sergeant at the age of 16. He was an Honorary Member of the Elks (Clovis-Portales), the Shriners, and the American Legion. He was also a Mason. Gene loved to play dominoes and pool. He was also a big fan of America's team, the Dallas Cowboys!
Gene and Sue owned and operated Leslie-Gibbs Candy Company in Clovis for 34 years.
Gene is preceded in death by two grandchildren, Jamie Fleischer and Eric Usher; and two brothers, Wesley and Rufus.
Gene is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Sue; his children, Becky (Will) Dyson of Ft. Worth, Regena (Bruce) Page of Ft. Worth, Gary (Brenda) Gibbs of Clovis; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to the Retirement Ranch and the loving care given to him by the staff, and special thanks to Janice Johnson!
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your preferred charity.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 21, 2020
