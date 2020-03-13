|
|
Leroy Urioste of Ponca City passed away Monday evening at his home with his loving family by his side. He was 72 years of age. Leroy was born April 30, 1947, in Clovis, New Mexico to Joe and Mary Urioste Jr.
The memorial mass will be recited 10a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the St. Helen's Catholic Church in Portales, NM with Father Sena officiating. Rosary will be recited 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, in the St Helen's Catholic church Portales, New Mexico Cremation arrangements are in care of Grace Memorial Chapel of Ponca City, OK.
Leroy grew up in Portales, New Mexico and during that time he met the love of his life, Mabel Garcia and they were married November 4, 1967 in Portales, New Mexico and they made their home in Portales. Leroy moved to Ponca City in 1994 from New Mexico. Leroy enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. He also loved playing the organ, drawing and amazing anyone he met with his magic tricks which gave him the nick name, Magic man. Leroy enjoyed meeting people and he never met a stranger. He was also a member of the St Mary's Parrish in Ponca City, OK
Loved ones left behind to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Mabel of the Home; 3 daughters; Sylvia Urioste of Ponca City, OK Melinda Phillips and husband Christopher of Ponca City, OK Edwina Coronado and husband Daniel of Portales, NM 2 sons; Robert Urioste Jr and wife Brandy of Portales, NM Arthur Urioste and wife Krista of Ponca City, OK. 13 grandchildren; Kimberly Atkins, Timothy Atkins, Harvey Atkins III Priscilla Urioste, Julian Urioste, Jude Urioste, Trynity Phillips, Destiny Phillips, Mariah Phillips, Elijah Phillips, Danika Coronado, Miyah Coronado, Matthew Coronado, D.J. Coronado, Camille Busch, Vincent Urioste, Alyssa Urioste, 5 great grandchildren; Jayson, Mayson, Selena, Xavier and Zyair, also surviving are 2 brothers; Ralph Urioste and wife Juanita of Saginaw, TX Paul Urioste of Portales, NM 4 sisters; Viola Lovato and husband Emiliano, Patsy Dodge and husband Michael, Esther Taylor and Juanita Urioste all of Portales, NM and numerous nieces and nephews.
Leroy was preceded in death by his parents and 1 brother Arthur Urioste.
Online guest registry is available at www.gracememorialchapel.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 15, 2020