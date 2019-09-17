|
Lessie Yvonne Widner, "Bonnie", age 81, of Lubbock, TX passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at her home. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 m Friday, September 20, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 21st Street Church of Christ with Ken Cable officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Danny Widner, Donnie Soucy, Jim Broeker, James Smithhisler, Phil Mills and Stefen Mills. All of her great-grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Bonnie was born January 12, 1938, in Belle Mina, AL to Sam Sims and Annie Wakefield Sims. She married Harold Widner March 22, 1958, in Lubbock, TX. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, bridal and wedding pictures.
Survivors include: her husband of 61 years; Harold Widner of Lubbock, TX, three children; Teresa (Jim) Broeker of Clovis, NM, Kendall (Terry) Widner of Mountain Home, Idaho, Lisa (James) Smithhisler of Clovis, NM, three sisters; Judy Newton, Flora (J.B.) Smith, and Sue (Charlie) Johnson, brother; William (Emily) Johnson, six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Sam and Annie Sims, infant son; Charles Widner, and three brothers; Donald Johnson, Jimmy Johnson, and Billy O'Dale Johnson.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 18, 2019