A memorial gathering for Lester Fletcher, 77, of Portales, will be held at 2:00 PM, Fri., April 12, 2019 in the Golden Acres Hospitality Room with his son, Joe Fletcher presiding.



Lester Hugh Fletcher was born Nov. 9, 1941 in Coushatta, LA to the home of Margie (Brooks Watley) and Hugh Lynn Fletcher and died April 7, 2019 in Portales, NM. Mr. Fletcher grew up in the Oak Grove, LA area with five brothers and a sister. He spent many years working in the oilfield as a pulling unit operator in the Hobbs and Eunice area. He later moved to Louisiana where he was a groundskeeper. Upon his retirement, he moved to Portales in 2011 to be closer to his immediate family. Lester enjoyed exploring Portales and walking to his many local destinations. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he enjoyed having them gather weekly for a family meal where they joked with that he often fixed enough to feed an army. He always enjoyed watching them play softball and baseball. He attended the Grace Baptist Church when his health permitted.



He married Carolyn Rogers in 1962, and later divorced. He married Ruth Ann Moore in 1978, and she preceded him in death in 2004.



He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Carol Fletcher of Portales; two grandchildren, Lindsey and Lance Fletcher; his first wife, Carolyn Fletcher of Carlsbad, NM; and two brothers, Alfred and James Fletcher both of Louisiana. Besides his wife, Ruth Ann, he was preceded in death by his father, Hugh Lynn Fletcher and his mother, Margie Lee Brooks Watley Fletcher, three brothers, Clarence, Carl and Thomas Fletcher, a sister, Anna Lee Davis and a daughter, Elizabeth Gayle Fletcher.



Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 10, 2019