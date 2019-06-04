Letha Mae Franse, 90, of Clovis, NM passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Plains Regional Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis. Burial will follow at Portales Cemetery in Portales, NM.

Letha was born January 21, 1929 in Portales, NM to Walter Hayes Franse and Jessie Mae Burnett Franse. The sixth daughter, she was the granddaughter of maternal and paternal pioneer settlers in the Redlake Community of Roosevelt County. Letha attended Portales Public Schools and graduated from Eastern New Mexico University. She taught two years of grade school after college. Letha worked 36 years as a Chief of Engineer Systems Laboratories Director. While working for Hughes Air Craft she got her masters degree from UCLA.

Survivors include: her four sisters; Thelma Anderson, Ida Lou Purdum, Helen Ruth Franse, and Betty June McCormick, brother; Roy Franse (Jerrie Lou), and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Walter and Jessie Franse, three brothers; Clarence Franse, Donald Franse, and Ralph Franse, and two sisters; Marie Mackechnie and Carolyn Reese, and infant child. Letha had a very giving heart and was known for her generosity.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ENMU Alumni Association, ENMU Station 48, 1500 S Ave K, Portales, NM 88130.

