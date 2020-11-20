1/1
Lewis Horace "L.H." Rackler
1932 - 2020
Funeral services for L. H. Rackler, 88, of Portales, NM will be conducted at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at the Calvary Baptist Church with Pastor Brad Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Justin Rackler, Jon Rackler, Joshua Nichols, Justin Nutt, Stephen Nutt, Skyler Matthews, Kalob Nichols and Kyle Nichols serving as pallbearers. Military honors will be rendered by American Legion Post 31.
Lewis Horace Rackler, known to family and friends alike as L. H., was born June 9, 1932, in Slaton, TX to the home of Minnie Elizabeth (Hill) and Grover Cleveland Rackler, and died early on the morning November 19, 2020, at his home in Portales. Mr. Rackler grew up in the Slaton area, and graduated from Roosevelt High School east of Lubbock. While still in school, he met Pinkie Trammell, and after dating four years, they were married June 22, 1952. That same year he was drafted into the U. S. Army, and served for four years. During that time he was stationed for two years in Washington, D.C. where he served as a communications specialist at the Pentagon. Upon his discharge, they came back to the Lubbock area, and farmed at Ropesville. In 1961, he moved his family to the Floyd community, and he continued to farm until 1978 when he began driving for AMPI and later for MTS. For the last several years before his retirement in 2002, he was the dispatcher for the trucking firm.
Mr. Rackler loved watching sporting events, especially football, basketball and baseball games. For several years he participated in a bowling league. He was also proficient at '42, and was on a team for a number of years competing in tournaments. In addition he enjoyed card games, and trout fishing. However, his greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Melvin and Julie Rackler of Roswell, NM and Doyle and Stacy Rackler of Amarillo, TX; a daughter, Gala Rackler of Portales; nine grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Lois Hopper of Wolfforth, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Kenneth, Dalton, Troice, Carl and Odell Rackler; three sisters, Opal Knapp, Aline Trammell and Dorothy Rackler; and by his beloved wife, Pinkie, who died June 27, 2011.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net


Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church (Portales)
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
