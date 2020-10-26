1/1
Lexi Montano-Nixon
1995 - 2020
Visitation for Lexi Montano-Nixon, 25, of Clovis, was at Wheeler Mortuary on Wednesday and Thursday, October 21 and 22 until 8:00 PM. For the convenience of her family in Clovis, Lexi had visitation at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton in Clovis on Friday and Saturday from 1:00 to 5:00 PM. Funeral services were conducted in "The Chapel" at 10:00 AM, Monday October 26, 2020, with Betty Wiggs and Carolyn Thompson and Deacon Steve Garcia officiating. Burial followed at Lawn Haven Cemetery with J. J. Montano-Nixon, Nathan Montano, Tomas Gallegos, Jesus Lumbrera, Zakary Caserez, Timothy Salas, Micah Short (Nixon) and Josh Short (Nixon) serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were her children, Madison and Mason Nixon-Garcia.
On Monday, October 19, 2020, Lexi Ann Nixon, loving daughter, sister and mother, passed away at age 25, at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque, NM. Lexi was born September 17, 1995, in Clovis, NM. She grew up in Portales and Clovis, graduating from Clovis High School in 2014.
Lexi had a passion for building crafts, sewing, pottery, working on crossword puzzles and her latest creation was making flowers with pens. She had a great sense of humor, and she was known for her infectious smile, soft voice and her kind and compassionate spirit. From the onset of her illness, her devotion and dedication to her children, Madison and Mason, never wavered. She never let her condition get in the way of playing with them, reading to them, coloring, building Legos with Mason, watching movies with Madison and letting them know how much she loved them.
She is survived by her children, Madison and Mason Nixon-Garcia; her mother, Connie Montano of Clovis; her father, Joe Nixon of Portales; brothers, Daniel Montano and wife, Kenia of Chester, VA, Nathan Montano of Odessa, TX, J. J. Montano-Nixon of San Diego, CA and Charles "Chuck" Nixon of Portales; her sister, Monica Griego and companion, Tomas Gallegos of Clovis; her grandmothers, Maria Montano of Clovis, and Cleta Looney of Portales; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and her nieces Jasmine, Franziska, Alexandria, Ximena, and Arienne and her nephew Jacob.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, J. J. Montano, an uncle, Bobby Montano, an aunt, Christine Sena, a brother-in-law, Benjamin Griego and a cousin, Maria Montano.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UNM Hospital and Presbyterian Medical Group for the attentive care during Lexi's extended illness.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
