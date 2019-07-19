Lezlie La Shawn Goldsmith Berkner , 48, passed away peacefully in Victoria, Texas on July 12, 2019 with her

loving devoted husband Keith at her side.

Lezlie loved cooking and was a good cook, enjoyed crafts and beautiful flowers. Her home was always

spotless. Her niece Chelsea remembers her always being excited to see her and appreciated Lezlie for making her feel special. Many of the family remember Lezlie for her love of animals and nature. She was fascinated with wildlife and respectful of all of God's creatures.

Lezlie was preceded in death by her mother Camilla Jo Durham Roberson and her brothers, Kent Goldsmith and Kevin Shults.

Lezlie is survived by her husband Keith of the home; Daughters, Nicole Miller, Melanie Lawler (Kyle), Phoebe Miller and Son, Logan Berkner of Billings, Montana; Grandchildren, Zoey, Zander, Shayna (Nicole) Grace and Noah (Melanie); Parents Doyle and Jennie Goldsmith of Farwell, Texas; Siblings, Dwayne Shults (Kelly) of San Diego, California, Alton Goldsmith of Sacramento, California, Darrell Goldsmith of Colorado and Tamara Hand (Edward) of Deming, New Mexico.

Lezlie requested that a simple memorial service with her immediate family be held later in the fall in Billings, Montana. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 21, 2019