Lillian Katherine McDonough, 85, of Clovis, NM passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Plains Regional Medical Center. A rosary will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A memorial mass will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Eulalio Arteaga officiating. Burial will be at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.

Lillian was born August 27, 1933, in Philadelphia, PA to Walter Kachele and Lillian Deacon Kachele. She married Walter McDonough January 19, 1952, in Philadelphia, PA and they moved to Clovis in January in 1976. Lillian was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where she served by working in the church food pantry. She taught English as a Second Language at Clovis Community College and spent her life in service to others. She enjoyed baking, traveling with her husband, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include: her three sons; Walter (D'Lynn) McDonough of Amarillo, TX, Kevin McDonough of Clovis, NM, and Dennis McDonough of Fort Collins, CO, two daughters; Lisa (Jeffrey) Watson of Albuquerque, NM, and Michele McDonough of Amarillo, TX, four grandchildren; Kara (Steven) Birch, Alicia (Brandon) Clark, Matthew McDonough, and Meaghan McDonough, and three great-grandchildren; Keyen Clark, Kaitlyn Clark, and Adylynn McDonough. She was preceded in death by her parents; Walter and Lillian Kachele, husband; Walter McDonough, and daughter; Kathleen Gooden.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 16, 2019