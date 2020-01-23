|
Lillian Estell Stamps was welcomed by the embrace of Jesus, into her new Heavenly home on January 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Lillian was born in Childress, Texas on August 12, 1926, to Elbert and Mable (Furr) Morgan.
Lillian is described by her beloved grandchildren as being the supreme matriarch of their family. Mrs. Stamps was feisty, independent, and a true role model. She was always present in the lives of her family members and was fiercely loyal to those she loved.
Lillian found solace in her Ruidoso cabin, and was an active member at Trinity United Methodist Church in Clovis, NM. In Lillian's younger years she was involved with the Pink Ladies at Presbyterian Hospital, and enjoyed sewing, baking, and quilting.
Lillian Stamps was preceded in death by her loving husband, Otis C. Stamps, Parents; Elbert and Mable, Son; Larry Dan Stamps, Brothers; Elbert, Darrell "Sonny", Harold "Dean", and Kenneth. Sisters; Verna, Nadine, Crystal, and Frankie.
Lillian is survived by her son; Gerry G. Stamps, 4 beautiful grandchildren; Kim (Chris) Dahl, Geri (Justin) Massey, Amy (Kevin) Stimple, and Kyle (Paula) Stamps. 10 great grandchildren, Alyssa , Ashlyn, Ryen, Trystan, Summer, Nicholas, Jordan, Kristen, Kyla, and Kenzie. 2 exquisite great-great grandchildren; Laurel and Kieran.
Services for Lillian Stamps were Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00pm at Trinity United Methodist Church in Clovis, New Mexico with Minister Amy Jordan officiating.
Pallbearers included: Chris Dahl, Kevin Stimple, Justin Massey, Stephen McCourtie, Nicholas Kimpel, Jordan Kimpel, and Trysten Berry.
Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 26, 2020