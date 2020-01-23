Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Stamps
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Estell (Morgan) Stamps


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Estell (Morgan) Stamps Obituary
Lillian Estell Stamps was welcomed by the embrace of Jesus, into her new Heavenly home on January 21, 2020, surrounded by loved ones.
Lillian was born in Childress, Texas on August 12, 1926, to Elbert and Mable (Furr) Morgan.
Lillian is described by her beloved grandchildren as being the supreme matriarch of their family. Mrs. Stamps was feisty, independent, and a true role model. She was always present in the lives of her family members and was fiercely loyal to those she loved.
Lillian found solace in her Ruidoso cabin, and was an active member at Trinity United Methodist Church in Clovis, NM. In Lillian's younger years she was involved with the Pink Ladies at Presbyterian Hospital, and enjoyed sewing, baking, and quilting.
Lillian Stamps was preceded in death by her loving husband, Otis C. Stamps, Parents; Elbert and Mable, Son; Larry Dan Stamps, Brothers; Elbert, Darrell "Sonny", Harold "Dean", and Kenneth. Sisters; Verna, Nadine, Crystal, and Frankie.
Lillian is survived by her son; Gerry G. Stamps, 4 beautiful grandchildren; Kim (Chris) Dahl, Geri (Justin) Massey, Amy (Kevin) Stimple, and Kyle (Paula) Stamps. 10 great grandchildren, Alyssa , Ashlyn, Ryen, Trystan, Summer, Nicholas, Jordan, Kristen, Kyla, and Kenzie. 2 exquisite great-great grandchildren; Laurel and Kieran.
Services for Lillian Stamps were Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:00pm at Trinity United Methodist Church in Clovis, New Mexico with Minister Amy Jordan officiating.
Pallbearers included: Chris Dahl, Kevin Stimple, Justin Massey, Stephen McCourtie, Nicholas Kimpel, Jordan Kimpel, and Trysten Berry.
Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steed-Todd Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -