Lillian Gail Norris Wagner, 82, of Lubbock, TX passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Wedgewood South Assisted Living Facility. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm, Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1701 W. 21st Street, with Pastor Amy Jordan officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Matthew Harvey, Derrick Smith, Michael Smith, Ray Carter, J.J. Harvey, and George Ramirez. Honorary pallbearer will be Jack Dawson, and Joe Maez
Gail was born January 11, 1937 in Clovis, NM to Onis Burl and Edith Norris. She married John Wagner November 4, 1956 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Clovis. They were married for 57 years. She was blessed with three children, Debbie, Pam, and John. She was an Air Force wife and during her adult life lived in many different places including France and England. Her children and grandchildren were the Joy of her life. She was blessed with five grandchildren; Matthew, Derrick, Michael, Jessica, and Serina, and 10 great-grandchildren; J.J., Adyson, Kinzlee, Aubree, Lilli, Zachary, Gianna, Jadyn, Adyn, and Jiren. She was honored to have the best sons-in-law, Darvel and Jack and her very sweet and precious daughter-in-law; Suzanne.
Gail loved music and singing. A very special song she sang to her grandkids was "I Love You A Bushel and a Peck". She was so happy to watch her favorite TV shows, especially the Texas Rangers, and drink her diet cokes.
Survivors include: her daughter; Debbie Kirby and husband Darvel, son; John Wagner and wife Suzanne, step-daughter; Connie Racioppa and husband Pat, grandchildren; Matthew Harvey and wife LaDonna, Derrick Smith and wife Brandee, Michael Smith and wife Amy, Jessica Wagner, and Serina Wagner, ten great-grandchildren, and loving nieces and nephews, Anita and Dave Beckstead and Ray and Frances Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband; John "Dick" Wagner, daughter; Pamela Dawson, sister, Beth Carter, and parents. O.B. and Edith Norris.
The family wants to extend a sincere thank you to the staff of, Wedgewood South Assisted Living, and Accolade Hospice of Lubbock, TX.
