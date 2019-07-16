On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Lillian Higgs of Clovis, New Mexico went to be with the Creator and lover of her soul, Jesus Christ.

Lillian was born on September 1, 1932, in Clovis, NM, to Willis Lindsay Richards and Oma Elizabeth Park Richards. Lillian married her best friend, Dick Higgs on September 25, 1954 in her mother's home in Clovis. Lillian and Dick were married for 58 beautiful years. Lillian owned and operated Your Health Food Shoppe for 21 years, in Clovis NM, until retiring on January 1, 1993. In her spare time Lillian loved planting flowers and writing cards to her many, many friends.

Lillian is survived by nephew, Eli (Wilsie) Borden from Graham, Texas, niece, Fran Borden of Anderson, South Carolina, Peggy Bohanan of Anchorage, Alaska, and nephew-in-law, James Cox of Smyer, Texas.

Lillian is preceded in death by her parents W.L. and Oma Richards, spouse Dick Higgs, sisters Elva Travis, and Elsie Borden, brothers Elbert Howey, Clifford Howey, Claud Edward Howey, Albert A Howey, and Charles L. Richards.

Services scheduled for Lillian Higgs are at Central Baptist Church, Thursday, July 18, 2019, with Pastor Kirby officiating. Viewing will begin at 1:00pm and service at 2:00pm. Lillian will be laid to rest at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens with services in care of Steed Todd Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, Lillian has asked donations be made to the New Mexico Baptist Children's home in Portales, New Mexico. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 17, 2019