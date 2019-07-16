Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Higgs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian (Richards) Higgs


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian (Richards) Higgs Obituary
On Saturday, July 13, 2019, Lillian Higgs of Clovis, New Mexico went to be with the Creator and lover of her soul, Jesus Christ.
Lillian was born on September 1, 1932, in Clovis, NM, to Willis Lindsay Richards and Oma Elizabeth Park Richards. Lillian married her best friend, Dick Higgs on September 25, 1954 in her mother's home in Clovis. Lillian and Dick were married for 58 beautiful years. Lillian owned and operated Your Health Food Shoppe for 21 years, in Clovis NM, until retiring on January 1, 1993. In her spare time Lillian loved planting flowers and writing cards to her many, many friends.
Lillian is survived by nephew, Eli (Wilsie) Borden from Graham, Texas, niece, Fran Borden of Anderson, South Carolina, Peggy Bohanan of Anchorage, Alaska, and nephew-in-law, James Cox of Smyer, Texas.
Lillian is preceded in death by her parents W.L. and Oma Richards, spouse Dick Higgs, sisters Elva Travis, and Elsie Borden, brothers Elbert Howey, Clifford Howey, Claud Edward Howey, Albert A Howey, and Charles L. Richards.
Services scheduled for Lillian Higgs are at Central Baptist Church, Thursday, July 18, 2019, with Pastor Kirby officiating. Viewing will begin at 1:00pm and service at 2:00pm. Lillian will be laid to rest at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens with services in care of Steed Todd Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, Lillian has asked donations be made to the New Mexico Baptist Children's home in Portales, New Mexico.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steed-Todd Funeral Home
Download Now