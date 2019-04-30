Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, May 3 at Lawn Haven Cemetery for Linda J. Howard of Clovis, New Mexico.

Mrs. Howard, 75, died on April 27, 2019 in Clovis.

Linda was born June 12, 1943 in Clovis; the daughter of Paul Howard and Kathleen Whitley Howard.

She attended 16th & Pile Church of Christ and was a Certified Nurse's Assistant working in Home Healthcare as an aide. She loved her family very much and was a very caring care giver who enriched the lives of all the people she took care of over the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Charles Howard, a sisters Pat Howard and Pauline Weaver, a daughter Terrie Davis and son-in-law Jimmy Davis.

Survivors include a daughter Sherene Swanson and husband Bob of Saratoga, Wyoming; a son Gary Howard and wife Suzette of Melrose, N.M.; brother Buddy Howard and wife Sandy of Gardnerville, Nevada; sisters, Karen Collins and husband Ted of Clovis, and Natalie Gillard and husband Frank of Tucumcari, N.M.; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Honorary pallbearers will be all family members.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541.