Linda J Howard


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda J Howard Obituary
Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, May 3 at Lawn Haven Cemetery for Linda J. Howard of Clovis, New Mexico.
Mrs. Howard, 75, died on April 27, 2019 in Clovis.
Linda was born June 12, 1943 in Clovis; the daughter of Paul Howard and Kathleen Whitley Howard.
She attended 16th & Pile Church of Christ and was a Certified Nurse's Assistant working in Home Healthcare as an aide. She loved her family very much and was a very caring care giver who enriched the lives of all the people she took care of over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Charles Howard, a sisters Pat Howard and Pauline Weaver, a daughter Terrie Davis and son-in-law Jimmy Davis.
Survivors include a daughter Sherene Swanson and husband Bob of Saratoga, Wyoming; a son Gary Howard and wife Suzette of Melrose, N.M.; brother Buddy Howard and wife Sandy of Gardnerville, Nevada; sisters, Karen Collins and husband Ted of Clovis, and Natalie Gillard and husband Frank of Tucumcari, N.M.; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be all family members.
Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registration at www.steedtodd.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 1, 2019
