Linda Marie (Rouff) Hay


1948 - 2019
Linda Marie (Rouff) Hay Obituary
Memorial services for Linda Rouff Hay, 71, of Portales, NM will be at 2:00 PM, Sat., Sept. 28, 2019 in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel with Scott P Reeves officiating.
Linda Marie Hay was born Mar. 2, 1948 in Lowell, MA to the home of Gladys I. (Simpson) and Alfred G. Rouff, and died Sept 18, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. She grew up in Ipswich, MA where she attended school. On Oct 31, 1969, she was married to Richard Brunette. The couple had two daughters together. In Nov. of 1975, she was married to Joseph Sullivan. They also had a daughter. For a number of years she worked as a Home Healthcare professional. In 1992 she moved to Tennessee, and then came to New Mexico in the mid 1990's. On Aug. 23, 2016 in Portales, she was married to George Hay.
Mrs. Hay did tutoring of Spanish speakers in English as a second language. She enjoyed music and dancing. In addition she knitted, crocheted and tatted lace. Mrs. Hay was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority in Clovis.
She is survived by her husband, George Hay of their home; three daughters, Michelle and Brad Graham of Rio Rancho, NM, Brenda and Jim Leonard of Peoria, AZ and Sabrina Sullivan and Rick Muise of Waltham, MA; a step-daughter, Jeannette Bass of Pep, NM; eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; five brothers, George, William "Billy," David, Alfred and Robert Rouff; and three sisters, Diane "DeeDee" Rizzotti, Eleanor "Dolly" Rouff and Carol Rouff. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 22, 2019
