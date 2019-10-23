|
|
Linda Sickles, 70, was born September 4, 1949, in Provo, UT and passed away in Norfolk, VA on September 25, 2019. She was married to John Sickles on November 22, 1975, in Silver Spring, MD. Prior to her marriage she completed a Bachelor of Music: Violin at the Philadelphia Musical Academy in 1973 and went on to perform with the New Orleans Symphony Orchestra before returning the east coast. Linda was dedicated to her family and after raising her six children she returned to academia completing Prerequisite Chiropractic Lab Sciences at Greenville Technical College in 1999 and receiving a Master of Music: Music Performance from the University of South Carolina-Columbia in 2003. She continued to pursue her passion for music as part of the First Violin and Viola Sections in the Spartanburg Philharmonic Orchestra and was on the String Faculty: Lawson Academy at Converse College in Spartanburg, SC for 17 years. During that time, she was also a founding member of the musical ensemble the Lawson Trio. After moving to Portales, NM in 2015 to be closer to family, she taught for Portales Municipal Schools and Eastern New Mexico University. Linda was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many capacities including the Primary Program. She was an exceptional gardener and admired by many for her skills.
Linda is survived by her children: Joshua and his wife Cicely of Virginia Beach, VA; Benjamin Sickles of Portales, NM; Daniel and his wife Kelly of Norfolk, VA; Andrew and his wife Sonali of Orem, UT; Jennifer Sickles of Norfolk, VA and John Matthew Sickles of Portales, NM; fourteen grandchildren; Adam, Halle, Jared, Morgan, Benjamin II, Jonah, Zion, Johnathan, Aurora, Ellie, Amelia, Samuel, Lily and Julian; brothers Loran D. Stephenson Jr. of Colorado, Mark Stephenson of Virginia, Jonathan Stephenson of Pennsylvania, Carl Stephenson of Arizona, Olan Stephenson of Kansas; sisters Judith Muldowny of Pennsylvania, Joanna Price of South Carolina, Sharon Vasicek of Iowa; and father Loran D. Stephenson Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband John Sickles and mother Joyce Stephenson.
Memorial Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Virginia Beach, VA on October 27, 2019, at 2:00 pm.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 2, 2019