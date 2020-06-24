Or Copy this URL to Share

Linda Sue Logsdon, daughter of Chester and Iva Glass, was born March 31, 1945, in Rogers, Arkansas. Passed away June 23, 2020, at age 75.

Sue is survived by her son, Allen Logsdon from Moriarty, NM; her daughter, Cathy Cavell of Center Point, TX; three granddaughters; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, 1:30pm, in New Beginnings Church of God, 3601 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109



Affordable Cremation & Burial

621 Columbia Dr. SE

Albuquerque, NM 87106

505-262-1456

