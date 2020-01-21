|
Lisa Anaya-Tapia age 57, formerly of Clovis, NM passed away, Friday, January 17, 2020 at her home in Hereford. She was born July 6, 1962, to Gilbert and Virginia (Salas) Anaya, in Clovis, NM. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren, and enjoyed cooking and camping. Lisa was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She attended Faith Christian Family Church.
Survivors include two sons; Guillermo Gonzales and wife Sandra of Edgewood, NM, Andres Tapia of San Angelo, TX, daughter; Dominque Gonzales and boyfriend Randy Stufflebean of Hereford, TX, brothers and sisters; Wanda Anaya of New Jersey, Yolanda Lopez and husband Ernie of Dexter, NM, Gilbert Anaya Jr. of Clovis, NM, Gregory Anaya of Clovis, NM, Mario Anaya of Denver, Co, and Timothy Anaya of Clovis, NM, sister-in-law; Lisa Anaya of Albuquerque, NM, ten grandchildren; Annie Stone, Ali Stone, Anaiah Garcia, Jayla Gonzales, Steven Gonzales, Julian Gonzales, JR Gonzales, Angel Gonzales, Aalyah Gonzales, and Ava Stufflebean, two great grandchildren, and extended uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Gilbert and Virginia Anaya, and two brothers; Ruben Anaya and Victor Anaya.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1430 Thornton Street, Clovis. A funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm, Thursday, January 23, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street, Clovis. Michelle Tapia, Aubrey Perales, Yvonne Montoya, Yvette Tenorio-Hinojosha, Donna Sisneros, and Bernice Griego will serve as honorary pallbearers. Cremation will take place after the services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 22, 2020