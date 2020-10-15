1/1
Lisa Diane (Hamilton) Lee
1969 - 2020
Lisa Diane (Hamilton) Lee, age 51, of Portales, New Mexico died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born February 27, 1969 in Ft. Worth, Texas to Charles and Margaret (Durham) Hamilton. She married Jorby Lee in Muleshoe on July 13, 1991.
Lisa was the cheer coach, elementary music teacher and the high school English teacher at Floyd Schools in Floyd, New Mexico. She was a licensed cosmotologist. She was an accomplished pianist and was an avid reader.
Lisa is survived by her husband, Jorby; her son, J'Kobie Lee and his wife, Elizabeth of Portales, New Mexico; her daughter, Taryn Meeks and her husband, Garrett of Portales, New Mexico; her parents, Charles and Margaret Hamilton of Muleshoe, Texas; her sister, Dayna Archuleta and her husband, Jeremy of Clovis, New Mexico; her four grandchildren, Ryder Craig, Mykah Lee, Phoenyx Meeks and Laynie Lee; her niece, Jordyn Archuleta; her nephew, Charles Greene and his wife, Stephanie; her great-niece, Anna Greene; and her great-nephew, Jacob Greene.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the American Cancer Society, 3411 ñ 73rd Street, Lubbock, Texas, 79423, or 16th and D Church of Christ, 1600 W. Ave D, Muleshoe, Texas 79347. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com.


God Saw You Getting Tired

God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be.
So He put His arms around you and whispered, "Come go with Me."
With tearful eyes we watched you suffer, and saw you fade away.
Although we love you dearly, we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands to rest.
God broke our hearts to prove, He only takes the best.
It's lonesome here with you. We miss you more each day.
Life doesn't seem the same, since you have gone away.

When days are sad and lonely, we seem to hear you whisper, "Cheer up and carry on."
Each time we see your picture, you seem to smile and say, "Don't cry, I'm in God's hands, we'll meet again someday!"

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
