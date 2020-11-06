Lonamae (Jones) Clough was born to Archie Franklin Jones and Arbie Mae (Walters) Jones near Eufaula, Ok in 1940. Lonamae moved with her family to the rich farmland of Arvin, CA in 1949 to seek a better life with more opportunities. Lonamae then met the love of her life, Troy Clough, in 1955 and drove across state lines to get married in Quartzsite, AZ, where it was legal to marry at the age of 15. Lonamae and Troy briefly lived in Arizona and Idaho before settling in on 10th Street in Chino, Ca in 1964 where they lived for 35 years. In Chino, she worked on the packaging line at Westlam Foods, retiring in 1999 after 25 years of service. Lonamae and Troy then moved to Clovis, NM to be closer to immediate family, where she resided until her passing.
Lonamae, also affectionately known as Granny, Dude or Aunt Dude, loved spending time with her family, her extended family, and friends of her extended family, which in turn became new members of her family. Granny was at her happiest when her house was full of people. She always made sure you would get something to eat, whether it was a plate of Okie enchiladas, a bowl of beans and cornbread, a sweet treat or savory piece of jerky from the Granny pantry. At her home in both Chino and Clovis, she was always the gracious host and always joking around. She would recruit anybody who walked through her door to play a game of marbles or a game of cards. She enjoyed many different card games, a few of her favorites were Spades, 31, King's Corners, Up the River/Down the River, Nil, Dollar Game, Hand and Foot, Hearts and Solitary. Lonamae was an avid sports fan and never missed watching an Angels baseball game, complete with her Angels gear and rally cap or rally monkey. She was also the biggest fan and supporter of her kids, grandkids and great grandkids, not only in sports but also in life. She will be dearly missed by all.
Lonamae was preceded in death by her son, Perry Lee Clough; daughter in law, Deborah Clough; brothers, AJ Jones, Curtis Jones, Odell Jones and Loyce (Sonny) Jones; sisters, Juanita Jones, Georgette (Getta) Hardison and Gloyce (Sis) Morris.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Troy Clough; daughter, Donna (Stan) Surina of Clovis NM; and son, Mearl Clough of Van Buren, AR. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Matt (Lacee) Surina of Austin, TX, Shanna Smith of Alma, AR, Katie (Steven) Farmer of Albuquerque, NM, Susan (Andrew) Michael of Dallas, TX, Julie (Cody) Harmon of Lubbock, TX, Joseph Surina of Clovis, NM, Jacy (Chris) Brooks of Van Buren, AR, Troy (Kayla) Clough of Van Buren, AR; great grandchildren, Lane Miller, Madison Harmon, Zachary Birchfield, Harmonie Birchfield, Michael Sandoval, Jacqueline Michael, Denton Clough, Ellen Surina, Antonio Farmer, Carter Michael, Claire Surina, Christopher Farmer, Wyatt Clough, Lily Surina, Memphis Brooks, Waylon Clough, Maxton Harmon, Peyton Harmon, Taylin Harmon, Surina Farmer; and many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Dude dearly.
A memorial service to celebrate the life and legacy of Lonamae will be held at a later date.
