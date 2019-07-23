Louella "Lou" Beasley age 92, of Ruidoso, NM passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at her home in Ruidoso. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 2:00PM to 5:00PM at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton Street, Clovis. Cremation will take place after visitation, and a private burial will be held at later date.

Lou was born, October 11, 1926, to Marvin and Ruby Grace (Wilson) Glidewell, in Cane Hill, AR. She worked as a cosmetologist for Walgreens for 25 years until her retirement. She like to cook and make Christmas candy. Lou enjoyed reading crime, and mystery novels. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, was always there for whoever needed her.

Survivors include; son; Rick (Pricilla) Templeman of Ruidoso, NM, daughter; Linda (Steve) Velarde of Albuquerque, NM, two brothers; Donald Glidewell, Larry (GeGe) Glidewell, four sisters; Leona Fanard, Verna Mae Eshleman, Joann Burger, Erma (Thomas) Andre, 5 grandchildren; Manuel (Marcie) Pollack, Brandy (William) Everett, Candace (Britt) Lynn, Tonya Perdun, Yvonne (Art) Valenzuela, and 16 great grandchildren. 10 great-great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; Marvin and Ruby Glidewell, three brothers Marvin Reed Glidewell, James Glidewell, George Glidewell, and granddaughter; Mandy Queener.

Arrangements have been entrusted to, Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com (575)762-4435 Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 24, 2019