Louis Montoya, 62, of Clovis, NM passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home. A rosary will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A memorial mass will follow at 10:30 am, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Eli Valadez officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Garden of Memories. Manuel Montoya and Miguel Garcia will be honorary pallbearers.
Louis was born April 12, 1957 in Clovis, NM to Pedro G. Sr. and Rose (Mares) Montoya. He was an avid Clovis Wildcat fan. Louis loved dancing and cooking. He was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors include: his two children; Christine Montoya of Lubbock, TX and Jessie Montoya of Roswell, NM, and six siblings; Manuel "Manny" Montoya of Portales, NM, Janie Armendaris of Clovis, NM, Delores Romero (Jose) of Clovis, NM, Roselia Vicuna (Ubaldo) of Clovis, NM, Miguel Garcia of Nogales, AZ, and Ramona Campa of Los Lunas, NM. He was preceded in death by his son; Christopher Montoya, parents; Pedro Montoya Sr. and Rose Garcia, sister; Margie Romero, and brother; Pedro "Pete" Montoya.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 19, 2020