Louisa Moore-Furgason, 62, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, June 1, 2020 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Monday, June 8, 2020 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Faith Christian Family Church, 3401 N. Norris, Clovis, NM. A graveside service will follow at Texico Cemetery in Texico, NM.
Louisa was born April 6, 1958 in Denver, CO to William O. Flowers and Fujie Ohira Flowers. She married Perry Furgason April 22, 2006 in Clovis, NM. She worked in Banking for 20+ years, and was a bookkeeper for the past 15 years. Louisa loved cooking, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her family and friends. She took her Christian faith seriously and loved going to church and worshipping. Louisa enjoyed road trips, spontaneous Sunday drives, and fun adventures. Her family and friends will always remember the wonderful wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma she was. They will forever cherish the memories of her love, generosity, compassion, and encouragement.
Survivors include: her husband; Perry Furgason of Clovis, NM, five children; Katherine Just of Rio Rancho, NM, Stephanie Moore-Fischer of Rio Rancho, NM, Sean Moore of Portales, NM, Raymond Furgason of St. Louis, MO, and Brooke Noriega of Hawaii, seven siblings; George Flowers (Mei) of Carlton, TX, Esther Atchley (Raymond) of Rio Rancho, NM, William Flowers (Kelly) of Clovis, NM, Barry Moore (Becky) of Lubbock, TX, Jeff Moore (Melissa) of Amarillo, TX, Bill Moore (Janelle) of Clovis, NM, and Thom Moore (Genette) of Clovis, NM, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; William and Fujie Flowers, and first husband; Randy Moore.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Louisa was born April 6, 1958 in Denver, CO to William O. Flowers and Fujie Ohira Flowers. She married Perry Furgason April 22, 2006 in Clovis, NM. She worked in Banking for 20+ years, and was a bookkeeper for the past 15 years. Louisa loved cooking, gardening, crafting, and spending time with her family and friends. She took her Christian faith seriously and loved going to church and worshipping. Louisa enjoyed road trips, spontaneous Sunday drives, and fun adventures. Her family and friends will always remember the wonderful wife, mom, grandma, and great-grandma she was. They will forever cherish the memories of her love, generosity, compassion, and encouragement.
Survivors include: her husband; Perry Furgason of Clovis, NM, five children; Katherine Just of Rio Rancho, NM, Stephanie Moore-Fischer of Rio Rancho, NM, Sean Moore of Portales, NM, Raymond Furgason of St. Louis, MO, and Brooke Noriega of Hawaii, seven siblings; George Flowers (Mei) of Carlton, TX, Esther Atchley (Raymond) of Rio Rancho, NM, William Flowers (Kelly) of Clovis, NM, Barry Moore (Becky) of Lubbock, TX, Jeff Moore (Melissa) of Amarillo, TX, Bill Moore (Janelle) of Clovis, NM, and Thom Moore (Genette) of Clovis, NM, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; William and Fujie Flowers, and first husband; Randy Moore.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.