Lucinda (Betty) Padilla 72, of Albuquerque NM entered the Gates of Heaven on Friday June 7, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born on March 28, 1947, in Encino NM to Rafael and Dulcinia (Mares) Garcia

Betty and Cunder were married on March 26, 1962, and resided in Clovis NM until 1986, then made Albuquerque NM their home. Betty worked as a cook at Head Start then as a Teacher in Clovis NM, Le Petite Preschool Teacher Albuquerque NM and Wal-Mart Fabrics department in Albuquerque NM.

Betty did an amazing job raising her children and taking care of her ailing husband George (Cunder) Padilla for most of their years together until Cunder passed away on October 30, 2007.

Survived by 7 children, Kathy Padilla-Carrillo ABQ, Conrad Padilla (Linda) ABQ, Phillip Padilla ABQ , Albert Padilla (Brenda) Estancia Nm Andrew Padilla ABQ , Eric Padilla ABQ (Angela) , Dulcie Padilla ABQ ; numerous Grandchildren that always spent time with Myme (21); 19 great grandchildren; numerous brothers & sisters in law; numerous nieces and nephews; many friends that loved her as a mother/grandmother.

Hobbies included Music, Reading, Sewing and the intention to quilt.

Preceded in death by her husband of 45 years; George (Cunder) Padilla, Mother; Dulcinia Garcia, Father; Rafael Garcia, Brother; Edward Garcia, Grandaughter; Alannah Padilla,

Most Amazing Mother and Myme (grandmother) will be so extremely missed by many.

Rosary will be held on Saturday June, 22nd at 9:00 am with Mass to follow at 9:30 am at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church located at 108 Davis St. in Clovis NM 88101.

Final Resting Place will be at the Willard NM Cemetery .

Pallbearers: Andy Garcia, Gino Padilla, Joshua Padilla, Estevan Padilla, Luis (Angel) Padilla , Andrew Lyden, Vicente Romero Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 12, 2019