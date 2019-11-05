Home

Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
Luis Jefferson Camposagrado


1950 - 2019
Luis Jefferson Camposagrado Obituary
Luis Jefferson Camposagrado, 69, of Clovis, NM passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel with Deacon Daniel Chavez officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be presented by Cannon AFB Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Cannon AFB Honor Guard. Honorary pallbearers will be Noel Camposagrado, Orlando Camposagrado, Ramiro Camposagrado and Rene Camposagrado
Luis was born March 7, 1950, in the Phillipines to Nemecio and Bienvenida Camposagrado. He married Carolyn Garcia April 16, 1984, in Biloxi, MS. Luis enjoyed bowling, working puzzles, and watching old movies.
Survivors include: his wife; Carolyn Camposagrado of the home, his Chihuahua; Cookie, three nieces; Kathy Fisher, Tina Garcia, and Melissa Almontero (Nemecio Picharda), two nephews; Alexander Campos and Adrian Campos, great-niece; Mariah Fisher, great-nephew; Jimmy Fisher, great-great-niece; Kylie Fisher, great-great-nephew; Ryan Fisher, two brothers-in-law; Leo Garcia (Peggy) and Ernest Garcia, the three brothers; Noel Camposagrado (Soraya Vasconez), Orlando Camposagrado, Ramiro Camposagrado (Glenda Rueca) and Rene Camposagrado. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; Nemecio and Bienvenida Camposagrado, sister; Olivia Almontero, brother-in-law; Laura Almontero, and sister-in-law; Nerissa Camposagrado.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 6, 2019
