Lydia Garza, 76, of Clovis, NM passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Kingdom Hall with Elder Bruce Crokte officiating.
Lydia was born July 14, 1943 in Mercedes, TX to Andres Leal and Gudelia Deleon Leal. She married Martin Garza October 12, 1960 in Indiana, FL. Lydia enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family. She has been a member of Kingdom Hall since 1971.
Survivors include: her eight children; Viola Rubio (Eddie) of Clovis, NM, Sylvia Garza (Virgil Helker) of Clovis, NM, David Garza of Clovis, NM, Daniel Garza of Clovis, NM, Martin Garza Jr. (Carolyn) of Rio Rancho, NM, Mario Garza of Clovis, NM, Marcello Garza of Clovis, NM, and Diana Macias (Peter) of Clovis, NM, 24 grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Andres and Gudelia Leal, husband; Martin Garza, brother; Margarito Leal, and sister; Barbara Leal.
